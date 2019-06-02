|
Tyzink, Elizabeth Anne "Bette"
1926 - 2019
Elizabeth Anne "Bette" Tyznik died peacefully on May 28 after a gradual surrender to Alzheimer's Disease at age 93. Bette was born on January 21, 1926 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the home of the Ringling Bros. Circus. She grew up in Madison, where she was the very first female cheerleader for East High School. She graduated in Home Economics from the University of Wisconsin where she met the love of her life, William "Bill" Tyznik. They were married for 62 years. Bette and Bill moved to Columbus in 1951, where Bill taught at Ohio State for 41 years. Bette's energy, humor and joy of life earned her the reputation as the oldest teenager in Grandview. She was a member of Ohio State Ag Circle, University Women's Club, the League of Women Voters, Council of Catholic Women and St. Christopher Parish. She and Bill attended almost every Ohio State game in the Shoe for 60 years. She was a hospice volunteer for 23 years, and enjoyed playing tennis and bridge until she was 85. It was fitting that hospice eased her final days. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, parents Ambrose and Helen Coughlin, siblings Joe Coughlin, Virginia Brigham, Jim Coughlin and Bill Coughlin and great-grandson Anders Noggle. She is survived by siblings Rita Bass and Steve Coughlin, children Melissa (Clum) Hill, John (Jude) Tyznik, Lori (Paul) Speakman, Patty Roboski and Jim Tyznik, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Both Bette and Bill bequeathed their remains to the Ohio State College of Medicine. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 3 to June 9, 2019