Bork, Elizabeth
1931 - 2019
Elizabeth F. Bork, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born to the late Frank and Antonia Novotny in Chicago, IL. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Kasperski, and her 2 brothers, Thomas & William (Terry) Novotny. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Carol (Dan) Burton, Donald (Diana) Bork and Paul (Patty) Bork; grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin) Crowley, Hilary Burton, Joseph Bork and Jesse Burton; great-granddaughters Emma & Isabelle; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where family will receive friends one hour prior, from 10-11 am. Celebrant, Andrew Hoover. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019