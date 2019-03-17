The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bork
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Bork

Obituary Condolences

Elizabeth Bork Obituary
Bork, Elizabeth
1931 - 2019
Elizabeth F. Bork, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born to the late Frank and Antonia Novotny in Chicago, IL. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Kasperski, and her 2 brothers, Thomas & William (Terry) Novotny. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Carol (Dan) Burton, Donald (Diana) Bork and Paul (Patty) Bork; grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin) Crowley, Hilary Burton, Joseph Bork and Jesse Burton; great-granddaughters Emma & Isabelle; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where family will receive friends one hour prior, from 10-11 am. Celebrant, Andrew Hoover. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now