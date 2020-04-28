|
|
Bragg, Elizabeth
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Bragg, age 90. Sunrise November 6, 1929 and Sunset April 26, 2020. Graveside service Friday, May 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Kingswood Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to the BRAGG Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020