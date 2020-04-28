Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.)
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Bragg


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Bragg Obituary
Bragg, Elizabeth
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Bragg, age 90. Sunrise November 6, 1929 and Sunset April 26, 2020. Graveside service Friday, May 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Kingswood Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to the BRAGG Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -