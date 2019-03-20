The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
614-299-1153
Elizabeth Brown Obituary
Brown, Elizabeth
1929 - 2019
Elizabeth Kathryn "Kay" (Kelbe) Brown, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away surrounded by loving friends on March 18, 2019. At peace in heaven, she joins her husband Kenneth and daughter Theresa. She is survived by many close friends and relatives. She's a long-time member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. She had a long and successful career as a registered medical technologist. Kay was a member of the Worthington Historical Society and loved to garden. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., Columbus, OH 43214. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Father John Johnson, Celebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, to the or Our Lady of Peace. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
