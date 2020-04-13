Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Bryan


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Bryan Obituary
Bryan, Elizabeth
1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Bryan was born in Alloy, West Virginia in 1932 and passed away on April 8, 2020 in Columbus. A graduate of Marshall Univ., "Libby" came to Ohio in the 50's looking for better opportunity and a nice place to raise a family. She became a lifelong Columbus resident retiring from Battelle after 30 years of service. Aside from being the best Mom in the world, she was also active in the Northern Columbus Athletic Assoc. and Blendon Senior Ctr. She is preceded in death by parents William J. and Eva Vaught, husband Noel, sister Mildred and brother Earl. Survived by son Edward, sister Erma and brother-in-law Kenneth Axelson of Dallas, and many cousins. A memorial service will be held in the coming months.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -