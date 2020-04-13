|
Bryan, Elizabeth
1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Bryan was born in Alloy, West Virginia in 1932 and passed away on April 8, 2020 in Columbus. A graduate of Marshall Univ., "Libby" came to Ohio in the 50's looking for better opportunity and a nice place to raise a family. She became a lifelong Columbus resident retiring from Battelle after 30 years of service. Aside from being the best Mom in the world, she was also active in the Northern Columbus Athletic Assoc. and Blendon Senior Ctr. She is preceded in death by parents William J. and Eva Vaught, husband Noel, sister Mildred and brother Earl. Survived by son Edward, sister Erma and brother-in-law Kenneth Axelson of Dallas, and many cousins. A memorial service will be held in the coming months.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020