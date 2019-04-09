|
|
Carter, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Betty Lou" (Wagner) Carter, age 75, passed away surrounded by her family on April 7, 2019 in Powell, Ohio. Betty was a 1962 Graduate of St. Mary of the Springs High School. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, who truly cherished her family above all else. She was a member of St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Betty took great pride in being a homemaker. In her early life, after her father passed away, she was tasked with helping to raise her siblings. Betty Lou married the love of her life, Charles J. Carter in June of 1964. Together they had 52 years of laughter and adventures. Betty Lou loved music and passed that love to her children. Betty Lou was preceded in death by her devoted husband Charles, daughter Christine, and brothers Jim, Mike, and John. She is survived by her children, Charles (Christine) Carter, Michelle (Rick) Bowyer and Tom Carter; grandchildren, Brad, Tyler, Courtney, Elizabeth, Colin, Ricky, Carter, Noah and Alex; great granddaughter, Elizabeth; sisters, Veronica Wagner, Mary Goodburn, and Sheila Wagner-Harless; and brothers, Tim Wagner and Terry Wagner. Friends received Sunday, April 14, 2019, 1-4 pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Rosary 4pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 15, 2019 10am at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville 43082, where procession will form. Reverend Father David E. Gwinner, Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019