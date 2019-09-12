|
|
Cole, Elizabeth
1944 - 2019
Elizabeth K. "Liz" Cole, age 75, of Pataskala, Ohio, died September 11, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital following a 5 ½ year battle with cancer. On April 6, 1944, she was born in Boston, MA the daughter of the late Bernard and Josephine Fields. On September 16, 1983, she married Don Cole at Lake Cumberland. Together they shared just short of 36 years of marriage. Liz is survived by her husband, Don "Peepa" Cole; daughter, Rhonda (Wes) Rudolph; son, Brent (Janelle) Rudolph; grandchildren, Alexa, Nolan, Breydon, Haldon; great-grandchild, Paisleigh; sister, Larja Nole; brother, Stephen Fields; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Josephine Fields. Liz worked for U.S. Bank for many years. She loved wine and the ocean, but most of all she loved her family and just being MeeMa. Liz would light up a room. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. If you met her even just in passing you couldn't help but fall in love with her. The family would like to thank Dr. Chidiac, M.D. and the Zangmeister Cancer Center for giving them five extra years with Liz. Memorial contributions can be made to the Amercian at . A gathering will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-5 P.M. at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019