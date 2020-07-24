1/
Elizabeth Devery
1937 - 2020
Elizabeth Jane Devery, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Iowa City, IA. Family will receive friends 4-6PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at ST Paul Catholic Church, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations be made to Westerville City Schools, Attn: Laura Hendricks, 936 Eastwind Drive, Westerville, OH 43081 and Westerville Parks Foundation, 350 North Cleveland Ave., Westerville, OH 43082. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
ST Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
July 24, 2020
She was the sweetest person and the most wonderful 6th grade teacher ever. She will be truly missed by so many
Kathie Eberhard
Student
