Drislane, Elizabeth
1926 - 2020
Elizabeth Drislane, 94, passed away on Friday, November 20th 2020 peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at Continuing Health Care of Gahanna under the care of Capital City Hospice. born July 20, 1926 in Mt Liberty Ohio, she was one of 3 siblings, married and widowed twice, mother of 2 children which she raised in Wysox PA as well as owning/running their floral greenhouse business (Decker floral) before returning to the Harris-Askins house in Westerville OH to be closer to her sister. She was a proud member of the Westerville first Presbyterian church. Survived by son Wayne (Barbara) Decker Sr, grandson Wayne (LeeAnn) Decker Jr, nephew Mark Mirto, niece Marybeth Mirto, Preceded in death by Parents Ray and Mary Belle (Dick) Lease, first husband Edgar Decker, second husband Robert Drislane, brother Charles Lease, sister Helen (Lease) Mirto, son Gary Decker Her family extends a sincere thank you to the staff at Continuing Healthcare of Gahanna and Capital City Hospice for the care they gave her as well as Linda Barr for the dear friendship they shared. When the proper time presents itself, The family will plan a celebration of life memorial service after the threat of the current pandemic conditions are no longer a concern. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to be made to The First Presbyterian church of Westerville in Elizabeth's memory. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.