Epstein, Elizabeth "Jean"
1955 - 2020
Elizabeth "Jean" Epstein, age 64, passed away on March 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents William and Dorothy Walker and half-sister Sherry Hill. She is survived by her husband, Mark Epstein; daughter, Sarah Epstein; mother-in-law, Joy Epstein; brother-in-law, Avrom (Marcia) Epstein; sister-in-law, Elaine (Allen) Cohen; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private graveside services were held at Green Lawn Cemetery – Temple Beth Shalom Section. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/OHA. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020