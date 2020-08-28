Flowers, Elizabeth
1979 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Ellistine Marie Flowers, 40, quietly walked through the gates of heaven and peacefully took hold of our Savior's hand on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Liz was a 1998 graduate of West High School where she was a member of the JROTC. She was a current employee of Paychex Payroll Solutions and an active member of New Birth Christian Ministries. Liz followed her dreams by becoming the Owner/Master Make-up Artist at 12 Month Beauty. Liz didn't stop there; in 2019 while battling cancer she took her dreams further by becoming a licensed Oncology Esthetician. Liz loved life, she lived it to the fullest and without any regrets. We will miss her contagious smile, kindness, and generosity. Liz is preceded in death by brother James Marc Patrik Flowers, grandparents Ellistine J. Flowers, James E. and Lucille Flowers, John Henry and Flora Banks, uncle Clinton J. Flowers, aunt Sarah Kathryn Phillips, cousins James Otis Flowers, Catherine "Cathy" Louise Flowers. Those who remain to keep Liz's memory alive include her parents, Edward E. and Lottie M. Flowers; fur baby, Teddy Roosevelt; uncle, Devoe (Sandra) Flowers, aunts, Branka (Pelumi) Flowers, Carol Flowers-Stepter, Mary Banks, Diane Pate; and many other relatives and friends. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Hilton Hotel, 3900 Chagrin Drive. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The FLOWERS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com