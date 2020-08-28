1/1
Elizabeth Flowers
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flowers, Elizabeth
1979 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Ellistine Marie Flowers, 40, quietly walked through the gates of heaven and peacefully took hold of our Savior's hand on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Liz was a 1998 graduate of West High School where she was a member of the JROTC. She was a current employee of Paychex Payroll Solutions and an active member of New Birth Christian Ministries. Liz followed her dreams by becoming the Owner/Master Make-up Artist at 12 Month Beauty. Liz didn't stop there; in 2019 while battling cancer she took her dreams further by becoming a licensed Oncology Esthetician. Liz loved life, she lived it to the fullest and without any regrets. We will miss her contagious smile, kindness, and generosity. Liz is preceded in death by brother James Marc Patrik Flowers, grandparents Ellistine J. Flowers, James E. and Lucille Flowers, John Henry and Flora Banks, uncle Clinton J. Flowers, aunt Sarah Kathryn Phillips, cousins James Otis Flowers, Catherine "Cathy" Louise Flowers. Those who remain to keep Liz's memory alive include her parents, Edward E. and Lottie M. Flowers; fur baby, Teddy Roosevelt; uncle, Devoe (Sandra) Flowers, aunts, Branka (Pelumi) Flowers, Carol Flowers-Stepter, Mary Banks, Diane Pate; and many other relatives and friends. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Hilton Hotel, 3900 Chagrin Drive. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The FLOWERS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Memorial service
Hilton Hotel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved