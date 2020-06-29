Gianvito, Elizabeth
1951 - 2020
Elizabeth Gianvito, age 68, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020. Elizabeth was known for bringing love and laughter to those she was around. Attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in German Village. Preceded in death by parents Maurice and Elizabeth Holt. Survived by daughters, Sarah (Kyle Brumfield) Griffith and Kathleen (Jason) Taylor; grandchildren, Marisa Hackney, Noah, Ian, and Sophia Brumfield; siblings, June (Larry) Fry, Katherine (Larry) Donley and Jimmy (Geraldine) Holt; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4-6 pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, OH 43207. To sign and view Elizabeth's online book of memories please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
1951 - 2020
Elizabeth Gianvito, age 68, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020. Elizabeth was known for bringing love and laughter to those she was around. Attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in German Village. Preceded in death by parents Maurice and Elizabeth Holt. Survived by daughters, Sarah (Kyle Brumfield) Griffith and Kathleen (Jason) Taylor; grandchildren, Marisa Hackney, Noah, Ian, and Sophia Brumfield; siblings, June (Larry) Fry, Katherine (Larry) Donley and Jimmy (Geraldine) Holt; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4-6 pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, OH 43207. To sign and view Elizabeth's online book of memories please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.