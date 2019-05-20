Gray, Elizabeth

1927 - 2019

Elizabeth "Betty" Zane Gray, age 91, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born September 18, 1927, In Webster Springs, West Virginia to the late Charles (Turp) and Lela Fern Dever. When she was in high school, she moved, with her family, to Steubenville, Ohio, where she graduated from high school and later, secretarial school. She and her first husband, George Wellman, moved to Columbus, where Betty worked as an executive assistant at Battelle Memorial Institute and The Academy for Contemporary Problems, for much of her career. In 1976 she married John L. Gray and they were married for 38 years, until his death on August 30, 2014. Betty loved to garden and her yard was always a delight to behold. She was also a meticulous seamstress. She also loved to go antiquing and her home was a beautiful, welcoming place to be. Betty was a loving wife, aunt, stepmother and grandmother. Betty had a great sense of humor and stories from her childhood were filled with pranks and laughter. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband John, her sister and brother-in-law Calla and Karl Osborne, her brother and sister-in-law Charles and Mabel (Buggsy) Dever, her sister Shirlie Berardi and cousin Pat Bruffy. She is survived by her nieces, Elizabeth Ellen (David) Oster, Allison (Tim) Yoakem, Patty Hill, Calla Rae (Tom) Macioch; nephew, John Charles Dever; stepson, Jim (Patty) Gray; stepdaughter, Linda (Gary) Reed; grandsons, John, Jim, and Will Gray; extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221, where the family will receive friends after the service from 2-3 p.m. Gerald Murphy officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com. to share a favorite memory or to express condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 9 to June 12, 2019