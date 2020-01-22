|
|
Guy, Elizabeth
1924 - 2020
Elizabeth T. Guy, born June 3, 1924 in Glouster, OH., died peacefully on January 21, 2020. Elizabeth grew up on a farm in Glouster Ohio, the youngest of 5 children. She loved telling stories of her days in a one room school house, playing with her cousins and brother and sisters. After she graduated from Chauncey Dover High School, she worked as a nanny in Columbus as well as at Curtis Wright during World War II. She left her job to take care of her mother while her brother and sister served in the Army. Elizabeth was a life-long Catholic and a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church since 1954. In 1947 she married Ed and was a devoted wife and mother. She was a wonderful cook – rarely using a cookbook and never writing the recipes down. She was an avid Euchre player, and a die-hard Cincinnati Reds Fan. She loved dogs; especially her grand pup Frankie who visited her regularly at Hilliard Assisted Living and Memory Care. Preceded in death by parents Julia (Erdy) and John Horvath, husband of 54 years, Edward Guy, sisters Velma Horvath, Sr. Mary Elvera and Sr. Mary Angelo, brother John Horvath Jr. Survived by children, Carole (Terry) Marsh, Jerry (Becki) Guy and Jim (Jamie) Guy; grandchildren, Jennifer (Baric) Nichols and Kimberly McDonald; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Tristan and Cason; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, other family and friends. Our family would like to thank the staff at Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care and Capital City Hospice for their concern and care for our mother, especially the last few days of her life. Friends may call at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Ave., Friday, 10-11AM, where Funeral Mass will follow at 11AM. Father Patrick Toner, Celebrant. Private family interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, Buchtel, OH. Arrangements completed with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The St. Mary Magdalene Food Pantry, the Humane Society or Capital City Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020