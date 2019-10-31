Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Elizabeth Haley


1919 - 2019
Elizabeth Haley Obituary
Haley, Elizabeth
1919 - 2019
Elizabeth Haley (McLain), age 100, passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1919 in Middleport, Ohio to the late Adam and Ethel McLain. Preceded in death by her husband John Marvin; daughter, Joan Burdette. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 and again from 6-8pm at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, where a celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To view complete obituary and share memories, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
