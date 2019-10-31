|
|
Haley, Elizabeth
1919 - 2019
Elizabeth Haley (McLain), age 100, passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1919 in Middleport, Ohio to the late Adam and Ethel McLain. Preceded in death by her husband John Marvin; daughter, Joan Burdette. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 and again from 6-8pm at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, where a celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To view complete obituary and share memories, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019