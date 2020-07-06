Haney, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Ann Isbell Haney, left the loving arms of her family and walked into the Kingdom of God on July 3, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana on March 26, 1936, to George and Esther Isbell. After graduating from Elkhart High School, she entered Manchester College, graduating with a degree in English, History, and Education and later received a Master's degree in Education from Ohio State University. During her Freshman year, Beth met the love of her lifetime, Joel Haney. Married in 1956, they built a life and a family together over the next 54 years. Beth embraced being a wife and mother, her two most treasured roles. For her children, she was their first and best teacher, a wonderful tribute for a mother and an educator. But teaching did not end with her own children. Beth taught English and History and touched the lives of a generation of students at Worthington High School. Not surprising for an English and History teacher, Beth had an enduring love for books. Her children recall mom's weekly trips to the library that always yielded at least one shopping bag of new reads. Even today, in Beth's collection of mysteries, crime novels and inspirational fiction, there stand books well-worn by a reader who visited them frequently and counted them as cherished friends. A woman of profound and abiding faith, Beth was an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington, and in her later years, a resident of Worthington Christian Village. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Beth leaves her children who cherish her love and her life, Susan (Mike) Williford, David (Kelley) Haney, and Phillip (Sharyn) Haney, ten grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. "Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God." (Isaiah 41:10) One of Beth's favorite Bible verses, it comforts her children and family now, all of whom remember her life of faith well lived. A private ceremony to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, July 7. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leap of Faith (https://leapoffaithdancecompany.com/
) Condolences to: https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
.