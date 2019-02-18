|
|
Harmon, Elizabeth
1945 - 2019
Elizabeth Wesu Harmon, age 73. Sunrise November 11, 1945 in Liberia and Sunset February 11, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Visitation 6-10pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Brice United Methodist Church, 3160 Brice Rd., Brice, Ohio and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Brice United Methodist Church. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the HARMON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019