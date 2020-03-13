|
Harrison, Elizabeth
1936 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Harrison, 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 31, 1936 to the late Roland and Idalina Hatfield in Fall River, Massachusetts. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband William E. Harrison, son Michael J. Harrison, mother-in-law Catherine (Cack) Nash and sister-in-law Margie Bayles. She is survived by children, Kaye (Scott) Ashmore, Joanie (Keith) Salyer, Dave Harrison, Steve (Stephanie) Harrison and Bill (Daniel) Harrison; sister-in-law, Susie (John) Elekes; 12 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-6pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio with a prayer service at 5:45 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, at 10 am with burial to follow at New Lexington Cemetery. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice-Kobacker House. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020