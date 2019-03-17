Hart, Elizabeth "Abbie"

1939 - 2019

Elizabeth "Abbie" Hart, 79, of Upper Arlington, Ohio died on Friday, March 15, 2019. Abbie was born in Marietta, Ohio on December 27, 1939 to Elizabeth and Brent Green. After graduating from Marietta High School she attended Ohio University where she met the love of her life, Al Hart. Al, the late Head Trainer for Ohio University and The Ohio State University preceded her in death on November 25, 1973. While living Athens, Ohio, Abbie belonged to the O.U. Faculty Wives Club and was the advisor for the Phi Chi Delta. After living in Columbus for only 2 years, Al passed away. Abbie then became the Attendance Clerk at Upper Arlington High School where she was employed for 30 years. She was a big fan of U.A., O.U. and O.S.U. sports. During her retirement she remained an active sports fan, bridge player, attended classes at O.S.U. and was a guest speaker for her Death and Dying class. Abbie was preceded in death by her Husband, Parents, Sister-in-law Marge Cline of Maryland and Sister and Brother in-law Joan and Ralph Stacy of Marietta, Ohio. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law; Amy and Joe Hernon of Vineyard, Utah and Allison and Steve Cesaro of Columbus. She had 6 wonderful Grandchildren, which she adored. Mehgan Hutchinson, Rick Hernon, Brittany Hart Ullum (Nick Ullum), Erin Hernon Pro (Jon Pro), Corey Ceasro and Dominic Cesaro. She has been blessed by three Great Grandson's; Xavier Pro, Cooper Ullum and Rory Ullum. Also, her first Great Granddaughter, Averi Elizabeth Pro, is due this summer. She is also survived by Sister and Brother-in-law Margaret and Jack McNutt of Maryland, Brother and Sister-in-law Brent and Louise Green of Arizona and Brother-in-law Tom Cline of Maryland and constant companions, pet Yorkies, the late Baron and surviving Bailey. Family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where funeral service will be held at 11 AM on March 20, 2019. For extended obituary, please visit ww.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary