The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hill


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Hill Obituary
Hill, Elizabeth
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Hill, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. "Betty" was born on July 1st, 1931 to F. C. O'Gara ,Sr. and Flossie M. (Sweatman) O'Gara in Vinita, Oklahoma, who preceded her. Also preceding her was her brother F.C. O'Gara, Jr. and her sister, Barbara (O'Gara) Sikes. During her career, she was employed at Disneyland in the Maintenance Department as a administrative assistant for 20 years until her retirement in 1994. She is survived by, children, Cindy (Bob) Hawk, Judy (Pat) Hanratty and Mark (Michelle) Hill, grandchildren, Bobby, Bill, Andy, Rachel, Melissa, Jennifer and Ryan, 7 great grandchildren. At the request of the family, and with the current ongoing pandemic, there will be no services held at this time. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St. Columbus, Ohio
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now