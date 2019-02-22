Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Liz" Hiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth "Liz" Hiser Obituary
Hiser, Elizabeth "Liz"
1935 - 2019
Elizabeth "Liz" M. Hiser, born March 29, 1935 in Galloway, Ohio and passed away on Wed. Feb. 20 at age 83. She was a resident of Bennington Glen nursing home in Marengo, Ohio. She is preceded in death by son Bobby Holtsberry and husband Charles "Chuck". She is survived by her daughters, Jane and Joann; and step-children, Mark, Craig and Jodie. She has 2 surviving siblings, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held March 7, 2019 at 11 am at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Morrow County, www.hospicemorrowcounty.org/. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now