Hiser, Elizabeth "Liz"
1935 - 2019
Elizabeth "Liz" M. Hiser, born March 29, 1935 in Galloway, Ohio and passed away on Wed. Feb. 20 at age 83. She was a resident of Bennington Glen nursing home in Marengo, Ohio. She is preceded in death by son Bobby Holtsberry and husband Charles "Chuck". She is survived by her daughters, Jane and Joann; and step-children, Mark, Craig and Jodie. She has 2 surviving siblings, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held March 7, 2019 at 11 am at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Morrow County, www.hospicemorrowcounty.org/. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019