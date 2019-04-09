Hoops, Elizabeth

1932 - 2019

Elizabeth Barbara Hoops, age 86, entered into life eternal on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born October 4, 1932 in Norfolk, Nebraska. A graduate of Carleton High School, Betty went on to attend Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. She married the love of her life, Merlin Henry Hoops, on July 31, 1955. Betty and Merlin moved to Hamburg, Germany, where Merlin completed his doctorate in New Testament and Greek. It was during this time that Betty taught English to the German Air Force, which afforded them the ability to travel in Europe. She taught preschool, served the Franklin County Program for the Mentally Retarded, and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed to cook, paint, travel and sew. She was an excellent mom that worked tirelessly teaching her daughter, Amy. She gave Amy vast experiences and advocated for her and others with Down's Syndrome. Betty gave up her personal dreams to make Amy's life be the best it could be! Her strength and faith was a testament to others, especially when Multiple Sclerosis hit her at the age of thirty-nine. With these two challenges, she kept her faith, always had a big smile, and treasured her life with her family, friends and her beloved Merl. Mrs. Hoops is survived by her daughters, Amy Beth Hoops of Grove City, OH and Pamela (Douglas) Ritterling of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Maren (Zach) Fleer, Jenna (Timothy) Marquardt and Landon Ritterling; great-grandson, Titus Henry Fleer; sisters, Dorothy Dykman of Overland Park, KS and Gertrude "Trudy" (The Rev. Dr. Delvin) Hutton of Blair, NE; numerous special nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband The Rev. Dr. Merlin Henry Hoops, mother Emma (Weltner) Obermeyer, father and step-mother The Rev. George and Alice (Widmer) Obermeyer and brother-in-law Loyd Dykman. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Funeral Service 11 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1555 James Rd, Columbus, OH 43227. The Rev. David Shull, presiding. Private family interment will take place at a later date in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Byron, NE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Redeemer Lutheran Church in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary