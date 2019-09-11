Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
584 West Broad St
Columbus, OH
Interment
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
New Lexington, Ohio Cemetery
Elizabeth Irwin Obituary
Irwin, Elizabeth
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann ( Kiener) Irwin, born June 26, 1922, and raised in God's Country, otherwise known as Perry County, Ohio, and past resident of Upper Arlington, Ohio, died September 4, 2019 at her home in Houston, Texas. Preceded in death by her husband Patrick Irwin, and survived by her sister, Mary Jo Leonard; to say nothing of her seven children, their spouses, partners, grandchildren; sister- and brother-in-law, Liz and Bill Meyer; and too numerous to count nieces, nephews, and sundry saints and sinners, all of whom she considered friends. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 West Broad St, Columbus, Ohio, 43215, with refreshments immediately thereafter. Interment will be conducted at the New Lexington, Ohio Cemetery that same afternoon at 2:30 p.m. If desired, please consider sending or bringing with you at the time of the Mass a donation to the Holy Family Soup Kitchen, which has been has been helping the needy and hungry of Columbus since 1978 and currently feeds around 300 people each day and provides groceries for over 125 families per week. Holy Family Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry is located behind the church at 57 South Grubb Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215; their website is www.hfsk.org. Betty would love it if you did.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
