Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Elizabeth Irwin


1943 - 2020
Elizabeth Irwin Obituary
Irwin, Elizabeth
1943 - 2020
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Irwin, 76, of Blacklick, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at Mt. Carmel East, under the care of hospice, on February 12, 2020. Visitation will be at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-4PM, where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10AM. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020
