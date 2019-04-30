|
|
Meadows, Elizabeth Jane
1931 - 2019
Elizabeth Jane Smith Meadows, age 87, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was born on May 2, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Alonzo and Evelyn Smith. Preceded in death by husband William Mason Meadows, Sr., who was by her side forever until 1992, married 37 years. Preceded in death by son David Wayne Meadows. Preceded in death by sister Helen Longerbone and brother Henry Smith. Survived by sons, William Mason Meadows, Jr., and Rick (Pamela) Meadows of Hilliard. Also survived by daughters, Terri (Gregory) Hoover of Hilliard and Debra (Daniel) Shields of Grove City; nine grandchildren, Robert William (Julia), Michael Lee (Amber) and Ryan Dougherty (Olivia) Meadows, Paige Nicole and Mason Andrew Hoover. William Lee (Shawnee) and Matthew Alan (Erin) Shields. Kyle David and Adam Mason (Kelli) Meadows; two great grandchildren, Mason William Joe and Ayden Lee Meadows; brother-in-law, Russell (Rubye) Meadows of Roanoke, Virginia; nieces, Sandy (Jess) Wheeler of Columbus and Beverly Sue Louder of Portsmouth, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Family Service. Arrangements with Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Short North Chapel, 34 W 2nd Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. Interment Wesley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please give to Charity Newsies to support Children and Families. Online condolences to the family please visit www.shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019