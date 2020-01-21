|
Hurt, Elizabeth Jean
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth Jean Hurt, of Columbus, Ohio, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born in Thurmond, West Virginia to the late Walter B. Liptrap and India Anna Liptrap. Survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Franklin Hurt; and sons, Franklin "Jody" Hurt, Jr. (Julie), Robert Hurt and Gary Hurt, Elizabeth's family was her life. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, gathering with friends and family and shopping for treasures all along the way. Elizabeth was the doting grandma - "Mama" - of Michelle Ellis (Christopher), Matthew Hurt (Leah), Alyssa, Ashley, Ryan and Erin Hurt. She had 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, James Liptrap (JoAnn); and sister, Irene Brown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother David Liptrap. Visitation will take place Thursday, January 23 from 6-8pm at Schoedinger East, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. Funeral Service at Schoedinger East on Friday, January 24 at 1pm, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020