Elizabeth W. Jester, age 88, of Hilliard, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth or "Betty" as she was often called was a loving mother, grandmother and a good friend to many. Betty retired from Ranco and was a member of the Hilliard Methodist Church. She grew up in Plain City, Ohio where she attended Jonathan Alder schools. Betty loved to bake and share with her friends and family. Elizabeth is preceded in death by husband of 43 years, Frank Jester, her parents Henry and Beatrice Wilcox, her brother Richard L. Wilcox and sister Juanita Wilcox. She is survived by four children, Cindy (Jack) Long, Sue (Tony) George, Scott Jester, April (Ted) Boddorf; grandchildren, Elizabeth Mengali, Chad Long, Justin George, Letitia George, Lauren Russi. Betty is also survived by her childhood best friend, Donna Frey. She will be missed by many as she had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by many. A special thank you to Ohio Health Hospice for the special care given to our mother. A gathering will be held from 6-8PM Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, OH 43064. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, The Alzheimer's Association and Ohio Health Hospice. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
