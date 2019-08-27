Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Newman Center
64 W. Lane Ave.
Elizabeth Kuhlmann


1941 - 2019
Elizabeth Tonti Kuhlmann, age 78, died Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born February 23, 1941 in Columbus, OH, daughter of the later Raymond and Elizabeth (Anderson) Tonti. Also preceded in death by her brother Joseph Tonti and brother-in-law George Deffet. Graduated in 1959, from St. Mary of The Springs Academy. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gerald C. Kuhlmann; children, Fr. Steven F., OP, Michael C. (Janet), Thomas J. (Mara) and Kevin R. Kuhlmann; grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, Henry and Joshua Kuhlmann; sister, Rose Tonti Deffet; Chuck (Anne) Sidner, John (Ann) and Jerry (Lorena) Tonti; numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 am Friday at St. Thomas More Newman Center, 64 W. Lane Ave. Private interment later. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to the
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
