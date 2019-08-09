|
|
Lowry, Elizabeth
1924 - 2019
Elizabeth "June" Lowry, 95, of Columbus, passed away on August 6, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1924 to the late Thomas and Zuella (Knowlton) White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Gerald "Denny" Denver, brother Gale White, sisters Mary Lee McBrayer and Barbara Claar, son Larry Thomas Lowry and brothers-in-law Fred McBrayer and Bill Claar. June met the love of her life, Denny, in their childhood neighborhood where they lived when going to high school. When Denny joined the military, June got to travel extensively with him throughout Europe, Africa and the Pacific. June loved saying that she lived from the Pacific to the Atlantic and from Morocco to Spain and finally to Guam. Throughout her travels June got to experience many different cultures and ways of life. She often enjoyed writing stories about these adventures she had the honor of experiencing. When Denny and June returned to the United States, June very much enjoyed taking care of her children and family. She was a fabulous homemaker and wife. Throughout her life, June loved reading, writing, and exercising. She would go on daily walks and walk for miles even when she was in her 90s. June was a lifelong member of Westerville Christian Church where she made many lifelong friends and was very involved. June was not one to let her age get in the way of her enjoying life. At the age of 92 she went zip lining and at the age of 93 she went sky diving. She was very proud of this accomplishment and even received a personal letter from President George H.W. Bush congratulating her on her accomplishment. The Columbus Dispatch even published an article on her accomplishment. While June loved the adventures of life she also loved being very well put together in the way she dressed and presented herself. June will be greatly missed by her four children, Gerald (MyLe) Lowry Jr., John (Kathy) Lowry, Debbie (Mark) Freshwater, and Dr. David (Dana) Lowry; brother-in-law, Paul Lowry (Jean); sister-in-law, Shirley White; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; and very special friend John Searcy and his family. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family request that donations be made to Worthington Christian Village Benevolent fund or Kindred Hospice. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elizabeth Lowry please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019