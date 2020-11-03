MacLaughlin, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Jean Mayo MacLaughlin, born October 29, 1944, passed away October 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lewis H. MacLaughlin, III; son, Dr. L. Harte MacLaughlin, M.D., his wife, Peggy, grandchildren, Kyle, Claire, and Catherine; and by her brothers, Dr. William T. Mayo, Jr., Ph.D., EE, by Dr. Nathan M. Mayo, D.D.S., and by Joseph B. Mayo. OSU Assoc. Prof. 1976-81, after 1982 software programmer, CableSoft, Inc., 1986, president of Athena Software. www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com