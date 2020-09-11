1/1
Elizabeth McKinney
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKinney, Elizabeth
1937 - 2020
Elizabeth Marion McKinney, age 82. Sunrise December 28, 1937 and Sunset September 7, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 From 6-8PM at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). Chicago Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020, Visitation 10am-12noon, followed by Funeral at 1pm at Smith & Thomas Funeral Home, 5708 W Madison St, Chicago, IL. Interment at Forest Home Cemetery in Chicago, IL. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The McKINNEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith & Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral
01:00 PM
Smith & Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved