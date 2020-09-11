McKinney, Elizabeth
1937 - 2020
Elizabeth Marion McKinney, age 82. Sunrise December 28, 1937 and Sunset September 7, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 From 6-8PM at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). Chicago Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020, Visitation 10am-12noon, followed by Funeral at 1pm at Smith & Thomas Funeral Home, 5708 W Madison St, Chicago, IL. Interment at Forest Home Cemetery in Chicago, IL. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The McKINNEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com