Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
5750 North High Street
Resources
1925 - 2020
Elizabeth Meyer Obituary
Meyer, Elizabeth
1925 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Campbell Meyer, 94, of Worthington, passed away on January 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm Tuesday, January 13, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Wednesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 5750 North High Street. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to St. Vincent DePaul food pantry, located at St. Michael the Archangel, 5750 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
