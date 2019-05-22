Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Monaco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Monaco


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Monaco Obituary
Monaco, Elizabeth
1934 - 2019
Elizabeth Betty O'Rourke Monaco was born on February 9, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio. She passed away Tuesday, May 21st. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth O'Rourke, as well as her brother Joseph P. O'Rourke and sister-in-law Wilma O'Rourke, brother David O'Rourke, sister Mary and brother-in-law Stanley Grodell, brothers and sisters-in-law Frank and Mary Monaco, Henry Monaco, and Albert and Ida Monaco. She was also preceded in death by her son Douglas John Monaco. She is survived by her loving husband, Carlo John Monaco; daughter, Leanne Monaco Chiavacci; grandchildren, John Monaco Chiavacci and Carla Monaco Chiavacci, all of Westerville, Ohio; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and their children from the O'Rourke and Monaco Families, as well as her beloved grand-dog, Phoebe. Graduates of Holy Family High School, Elizabeth and Carlo married in 1953. They were married for 66 years. She lived in Columbus, Ohio for most of her life and moved to Clearwater, Florida where she worked for the Pinellas County School System until her retirement. She and her husband then retired to Westerville, Ohio. Traveling was a large part of their lives. She was always a great fan of sports. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Westerville, Ohio. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Westerville, Ohio at 10:30 AM. The family will receive family and friends prior to the Mass at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can to contribute in her memory to: Holy Family Soup Kitchen Food Pantry, 584 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215-2710. Her burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, Florida. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now