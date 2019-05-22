|
Monaco, Elizabeth
1934 - 2019
Elizabeth Betty O'Rourke Monaco was born on February 9, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio. She passed away Tuesday, May 21st. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth O'Rourke, as well as her brother Joseph P. O'Rourke and sister-in-law Wilma O'Rourke, brother David O'Rourke, sister Mary and brother-in-law Stanley Grodell, brothers and sisters-in-law Frank and Mary Monaco, Henry Monaco, and Albert and Ida Monaco. She was also preceded in death by her son Douglas John Monaco. She is survived by her loving husband, Carlo John Monaco; daughter, Leanne Monaco Chiavacci; grandchildren, John Monaco Chiavacci and Carla Monaco Chiavacci, all of Westerville, Ohio; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and their children from the O'Rourke and Monaco Families, as well as her beloved grand-dog, Phoebe. Graduates of Holy Family High School, Elizabeth and Carlo married in 1953. They were married for 66 years. She lived in Columbus, Ohio for most of her life and moved to Clearwater, Florida where she worked for the Pinellas County School System until her retirement. She and her husband then retired to Westerville, Ohio. Traveling was a large part of their lives. She was always a great fan of sports. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Westerville, Ohio. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Westerville, Ohio at 10:30 AM. The family will receive family and friends prior to the Mass at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can to contribute in her memory to: Holy Family Soup Kitchen Food Pantry, 584 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215-2710. Her burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, Florida. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.
