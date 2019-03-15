Home

Elizabeth "Betsy" Patterson


Elizabeth "Betsy" Patterson Obituary
Patterson, Elizabeth "Betsy"
1949 - 2019
Elizabeth "Betsy" (Hostetler) Patterson, age 69, of London, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 14, 2019 at her residence. Born April 28, 1949 in Plain City, Ohio. Betsy taught school one for 23 years in Oberlin, Ohio. Member of the Madison County Retired Teachers Association. She was married to her husband, Allan A. Patterson for 47 years and they had 3 children, Katherine, Laura and Matthew. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Monday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (Rt. 161W), Plain City. Funeral will be held 11 AM Tuesday, March 18 at London Christian Fellowship, 455 U.S. Rt. 42, London, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Madison County Retired Teachers Association. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
