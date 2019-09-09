Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hilltop United Methodist Church
99 Highland Ave.
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Hilltop United Methodist Church
99 Highland Ave.
Columbus, OH
1937 - 2019
Elizabeth Porter Obituary
Porter, Elizabeth
1937 - 2019
Elizabeth Porter, 82, of Columbus, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1937 in Gadsden, Alabama, daughter of the late Raymond and Stannie D. Nelson Allen. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She was a graduate of Carver High School, past president of LPNO, participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters, Eastern Star Grace Chapter and was a member of Hilltop United Methodist Church participating in the Anna Circle. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Frank Porter; sister, Claire Byers; brothers, Walt and Theodore Allen; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1-2 PM at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 99 Highland Ave., Columbus, OH 43223, with the funeral service beginning at 2 PM at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Anna Circle c/o Hilltop United Methodist Church, 99 Highland Ave., Columbus, OH 43223. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
