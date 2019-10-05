Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Elizabeth "Liz" (Eberly) Richardson


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth "Liz" (Eberly) Richardson Obituary
Richardson (Eberly), Elizabeth "Liz"
Elizabeth Lea "Liz" Eberly Richardson, age 90, of East Liberty, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Memorial Gables; formerly with Red Roof Inn Corporate Office, Hilliard; admitting clerk at Memorial Hospital of Union County; attended Goshen Friends Church and past member Shiloh Friends Church; volunteered Arbors Nursing Home, Hilliard; 1947 grad Central High School and homecoming queen; predeceased by stepdaughter, Theresa Richardson; and former husband, Robert P. Eberly; survived by husband Donald L. Richardson; children, Rebecca "Becky" Eberly of Dover, Bruce (Kim) Eberly of Marysville and Bonnie (Allen) Thomas of Mt. Gilead; step-children, Kathie Richardson of PA and Patrick Richardson of Marysville; host of other relatives; funeral 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, with visitation beginning 11 a.m.; private interment Dublin Cemetery. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
