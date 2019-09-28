|
|
Robertson-Rutland, Elizabeth "Lizzie"
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Robertson-Rutland, age 11, passed on September 18, 2019. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 12pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave, Columbus, OH 43203. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019