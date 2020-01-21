Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
5684 Groveport Rd
Groveport, OH
View Map
Elizabeth S. Allen


1936 - 2020
Elizabeth S. Allen Obituary
Allen, Elizabeth S.
1936 - 2020
Elizabeth S. Allen, SFO, age 84, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on January 20, 2020. Her son Robert preceded her in 2006. Elizabeth is survived by three children, Mark, Alice and Theresa; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A Catholic Memorial Service will be held January 23, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5684 Groveport Rd, Groveport, OH 43125 at 10:30 am. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
