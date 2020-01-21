|
|
Allen, Elizabeth S.
1936 - 2020
Elizabeth S. Allen, SFO, age 84, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on January 20, 2020. Her son Robert preceded her in 2006. Elizabeth is survived by three children, Mark, Alice and Theresa; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A Catholic Memorial Service will be held January 23, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5684 Groveport Rd, Groveport, OH 43125 at 10:30 am. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020