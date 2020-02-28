|
|
Sanfillipo, Elizabeth
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth Sanfillipo, 86, of Groveport, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 15, 1933 in Lucasville Ohio to the late Milton and Evalena (Gullett) Langley. Elizabeth retired from Crane Plastics after nearly 30 years and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Groveport. She is survived by her son, James (Marjorie) Sanfillipo, Jr., Columbus; daughter, Robin Sanfillipo (Michael Werner), Groveport; grandsons, James (Dene) Sanfillipo, III, Dublin and Robert (Cathy) Sanfillipo Tampa; great-grandchildren, Maria, Gina, and Julia Sanfillipo, Robert Styles and Brayson Sanfillipo; sister-in-law, Betty Sanfillipo; aunt, Mayme Winger; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Sanfillipo Sr. in 2014 and her sister Betty Byers. Friends may visit 3-7 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Monday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery with Fr. Ed Shikina, Celebrant. Interment will follow. Friends who wish may contribute to in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020