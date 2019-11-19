|
|
Smith, Elizabeth "Lizzy"
1924 - 2019
Elizabeth "Lizzy" Mae Smith, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1924 in Greenup, KY to the late Earl Greathouse and Bessie Osborne. Lizzy was the oldest of nine children who grew up on a farm in rural Kentucky. She was also a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Church. Lizzy's family meant the world to her, and she was a loving wife of Billy Smith and a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Lizzy is also preceded in death by her daughter Judyth Pratt, her parents, and her eight younger siblings. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Pat) Strouse, Robert (Linda) Strouse, Paul (Clarice) Hewitt, and Donald "Joe" Hewitt; daughters, Ellen (Gary) Young, Kathleen Salyers, and Rita (Mel) Meloy; special son-in-law, David Pratt. Her life was also blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, including special great granddaughter, Kayla; dear friends, beloved church family, and other family. Friends may call from 3-7 PM on Friday, November 22 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where the funeral will be on Saturday at 11:30 AM. Pastor Gary Kirk officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019