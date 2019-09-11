|
|
Stassfurth, Elizabeth
Elizabeth E. Stassfurth (nee Davidson), passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Columbus, OH., beloved wife of the late William, dearest mother of Bruce (wife Vi) and Pamela McCarthy (husband Bobby – deceased), loving grandmother of Damian (wife Molly) and Brett (wife Michele) Stassfurth, cherished great-grandmother of Davis, Grey and Will, devoted sister of the late John C. Davidson, Catherine Marshfield and Barbara Davidson, fond aunt and grand-aunt. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Alumni Assoc. of Huron Rd.Hospital School of Nursing Endowed Scholarship at CSU, with checks payable to CSU Foundation, 2121 Euclid Ave., Rm. 501, Cleveland, OH 44115-9897. Funeral services Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the funeral home at 1 PM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Betty at THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME, 4600 MAYFIELD RD., SOUTH EUCLID, OH (44121), FRIDAY 12 NOON UNTIL TIME OF SERVICE. On-line obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019