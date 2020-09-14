1/1
Elizabeth "Libby" Tharp
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth "Libby" Tharp, 88, of Westerville, entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2020. Libby was born December 17, 1931 in Montgomery, AL to Ralph M. and Corrie V. (Fincher) Harris. She was an active member of Sharon Woods Baptist Church for over 50 years. Libby loved singing in the church choir, participating in VBS, and ESL, Kitchen Committee and volunteering at The Stowe Mission of Central Ohio. Libby loved playing Bridge, socializing with Still Going Strong, Ruth Circle, Young At Heart, Curves and spending time with her family. Libby will be deeply missed by her; children, Stephen (Sharon) Tharp, Patti Tharp-Smith, Mark Tharp; grandchildren, Couri Hunter, Rachael (Jarrett) Borroway, David (Andrea) Tharp, Amanda Tharp, Matthew Tharp; great-grandson, Ryan Joseph Tharp; cousin, Eloise Dalton; many nieces, nephews. Libby was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Tharp, son David Tharp, sister Gloria Snyder. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Columbus. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:30am at Sharon Woods Church, 5959 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus, OH 43229 with Pastor Ken Graham officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Woods Church. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
