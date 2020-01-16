|
Tikson, Elizabeth
1932 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Tikson, passed away in her sleep Tuesday, the 7th of January while staying in the home of one of her children. Betty eventually surrendered to a long and courageous battle with dementia. Betty was born in 1932 and raised with her adored brother, John, in Louisville, KY by her beloved maternal grandparents. She graduated from the University of Louisville in 1956 with a degree in social work. Much to her sons' delight, while at U of L, she was friends with Johnny Unitas and as legend has it, square danced with him once! Soon after graduating, Betty moved to Dayton, OH where she met the love of her life, Michael Tikson, who passed away in 1999. Mike and Betty raised their four children in Worthington, OH, Sharon Hartley (married to Craig and living in Cedar Crest, NM), Mark (married to Kris and living in Westerville), Jeff (married to Peggy and living in Rockford, IL), and Scott (married to Susan and living in Worthington). Betty lost her mother at birth and for her entire life, she would say, "all I ever want is a family." She got one! A faithful husband, four children and their spouses, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren (the youngest one she met only weeks before her passing), and treasured nephews, nieces, and in-laws. Known for her striking blue eyes and sharp wit (even in her declining years), Betty loved hot fudge sundaes, volunteering at Mount Carmel Hospital, and working for a few years at a candy shop (a true hand-in-glove fit for her!). Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Mike and Betty Tikson Home of Hope, a home that will be built in Laos for orphans seeking a quality education, something much-valued by Mike and Betty. All donations will be matched by Betty's children. Go to www.CompassionateHope.org (not .com) to make your donation. A memorial service will be held at Worthington Hills Country Club at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8th with a reception following. A private graveside service will take place earlier that morning at Resurrection Cemetery on High Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020