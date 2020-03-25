|
Timmins, Elizabeth
Elizabeth (Barrie) Flavin Timmins (Crusie), passed away on March 22, 2020. She was 78 years old. Barrie was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She lived there until she married her beloved husband Patrick and moved to Columbus, Ohio. Barrie spent most of her life in the service of others. She was a Registered Nurse who worked in the Southwestern City School District for most of her career. She loved her co-workers, but she had a very special place in her heart for the school children. Barrie also worked for Dr. John Boutsellis and as a home health care nurse for many years. She did everything that she could to help give her own children the best life and education possible. Barrie loved to volunteer in her spare time for those in need. While her children were growing up, she was the President of the Elizabethan Guild and worked to support the Dominican Sisters of the Sick and Poor. Her children have fond memories of selling raffle tickets for their annual card party. Barrie never met a stranger and always had a helping hand. Her favorite lesson to her children was to always treat others with kindness. Barrie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years Patrick Farrell Timmins, Jr., her parents Byron and Genevieve Flavin, and her brother Peter Flavin. She is survived by her four children, Patrick (Vicki), Erin (Kevin), Megan (Matt), and Byron (Astrid). Barrie; also leaves behind six wonderful grandchildren, Alejandra, Patrick, Braeden, Dane, Matthew, and Reagan; as well as her sisters, Pamela, Dana, and Carol; and many other treasured family and friends. Finally, Barrie is survived by her loving second husband, Ted Crusie. Due to the current state of the world, Barrie's funeral and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Barrie's name would be welcomed at Catholic Charities Columbus and the Dominican Sisters of Hope.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020