Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wardlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Wardlow


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Wardlow Obituary
Wardlow, Elizabeth
1993 - 2019
Elizabeth Rene "Libby" Wardlow came into our lives on 19th May 1993 and departed us suddenly in the prime of her life on the 6th of November 2019. May her soul find peace with God in heaven. She is preceded in death by her parents Mark and Denise Wardlow, her daughter Lacey Fuller, her paternal grandparents John and Martha Wardlow and her maternal grandmother Mable Botley, a beloved cousin Erica Lancour. Left to mourn her loss is a grieving family of two young children, Kaiden Fuller and Shiloh Wardlow; sister, Emma Wardlow; Wardlow cousins, Scott and Stephane Botley; cousins, Nicole, Brian and Mallory; aunts and uncles, Susan Wardlow, Sally Wardlow, John and Sherryl Wardlow, Craig and Tammy Botley, Keith and Elke Botley; paternal grandpa, Steve Botley; fiancé, Greg Plymale; good friends, Cody and Pam Fuller. Funeral service Wednesday 7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 5PM until time of service. Libby's great uncle Rev. Lavern Blowers and wife Loretta will officiate the service. Burial will be held at Violet Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -