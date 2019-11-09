|
Wardlow, Elizabeth
1993 - 2019
Elizabeth Rene "Libby" Wardlow came into our lives on 19th May 1993 and departed us suddenly in the prime of her life on the 6th of November 2019. May her soul find peace with God in heaven. She is preceded in death by her parents Mark and Denise Wardlow, her daughter Lacey Fuller, her paternal grandparents John and Martha Wardlow and her maternal grandmother Mable Botley, a beloved cousin Erica Lancour. Left to mourn her loss is a grieving family of two young children, Kaiden Fuller and Shiloh Wardlow; sister, Emma Wardlow; Wardlow cousins, Scott and Stephane Botley; cousins, Nicole, Brian and Mallory; aunts and uncles, Susan Wardlow, Sally Wardlow, John and Sherryl Wardlow, Craig and Tammy Botley, Keith and Elke Botley; paternal grandpa, Steve Botley; fiancé, Greg Plymale; good friends, Cody and Pam Fuller. Funeral service Wednesday 7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 5PM until time of service. Libby's great uncle Rev. Lavern Blowers and wife Loretta will officiate the service. Burial will be held at Violet Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
