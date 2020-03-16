|
|
Weaver, Elizabeth
1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann (Hupp) Weaver was born on April 23, 1932 in Zanesville, OH to Joseph L. Hupp and Margaret R. Arnold. She passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Betty graduated from St. Nicholas High School and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She married Wayne Leffler Williamson on October 7, 1949 and they had three children, Debra Ann, James Edward, and Wanda Lynn. Betty married her second husband, Paul Richard Weaver on February 27, 1972. She lived in Columbus most of her adult life and retired from The Limited Distribution Center after 23 years of service. She loved visiting Amish country, roller skating, organ playing, crafting, adult coloring, and jigsaw puzzles. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Paul Weaver, parents Joseph Hupp and Margaret (Arnold) Garrett, sister Theresa Hiebel, and brother Virgil Hupp. She is survived by her children, Debra (Doug) Roush of Bowling Green, KY, James (Candy) Williamson of Pickerington, OH, and Wanda (Bill) Workman of Logan, OH; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosaline Fritz of Henderson, NV and Margaret Lent of Pickerington, OH; many loving nieces and nephews and a special mention to Theresa Pugh. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 S. Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Betty.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020