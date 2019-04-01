|
Wills, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Wills, age 63, passed away March 31, 2019. Preceded in death by father Robert, grandparents Harold and Evelyn Jordan. Survived by mother, Joanne; brothers, Dan and Stephen; sister, Rebecca (Robert) Kelling; uncle, Robert Jordan; nieces, Jennifer, Sarah (Nick), and Emily; nephews, Tom, Donnie and David; great-niece, Jayla; great-nephew, Benjamin. Visitation is 11am-1pm on Friday the 5th at Cook & Son - Pallay Funeral Home, where service will follow at 1pm. Pastor Randy Landrum officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019