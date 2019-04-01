Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Wills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Wills Obituary
Wills, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Wills, age 63, passed away March 31, 2019. Preceded in death by father Robert, grandparents Harold and Evelyn Jordan. Survived by mother, Joanne; brothers, Dan and Stephen; sister, Rebecca (Robert) Kelling; uncle, Robert Jordan; nieces, Jennifer, Sarah (Nick), and Emily; nephews, Tom, Donnie and David; great-niece, Jayla; great-nephew, Benjamin. Visitation is 11am-1pm on Friday the 5th at Cook & Son - Pallay Funeral Home, where service will follow at 1pm. Pastor Randy Landrum officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now