Wilson, Elizabeth
1938 - 2019
Elizabeth Wilson, age 80, of Columbus, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born July 25, 1938, to the late Otto and Gertrude Beherndt. Elizabeth had a big heart and you would not find someone kinder, she enjoyed to color and sew. Most importantly, Elizabeth loved time spent with her family, she was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her siblings Ralph Brent, Margaret Newkirk, Lovetta Stewart and Paul Beherndt. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Larry Wilson; children, Michael Wilson, Stephanie (Jerry) Buck, Melinda Griffith; grandchildren, Lindsay, Maxwell, Marshall, and Elayna; great-grandchildren, Tatum and Jaxson; brother, Bill (Jean) Brent. Family and friends may visit 3-6pm on Sunday, June 30, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A graveside service will take place at 10am on Monday, July 1, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's name can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019